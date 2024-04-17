West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $77.96 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average of $78.39.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

See Also

