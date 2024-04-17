West Paces Advisors Inc. Purchases 45 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50,290 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,238 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AON by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,244,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,844,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after buying an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total value of $12,582,979.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,991,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $304.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.73 and a 200-day moving average of $315.03. Aon plc has a one year low of $284.85 and a one year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

AON has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

