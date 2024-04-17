White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,709.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. White Mountains Insurance Group has a one year low of $1,319.05 and a one year high of $1,849.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,749.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,593.81.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 712.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after acquiring an additional 166,320 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $228,701,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $241,384,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,821,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,501,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

