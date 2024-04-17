Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Short Interest Down 8.2% in March

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 964,300 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 761,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whole Earth Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth $471,000. Meteora Capital LLC raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 263.6% during the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 179,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 130,207 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1,853.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 23.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 615,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 115,925 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Performance

FREE stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 101,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,485. The stock has a market cap of $207.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $151.16 million for the quarter.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. The company operates through Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients segments. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

