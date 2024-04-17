WOW-token (WOW) Price Tops $0.0221 on Major Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 17th. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $220.95 million and approximately $32.24 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000436 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004780 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012164 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
