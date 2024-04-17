X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Plans $0.89 Dividend

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.8915 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ USOI opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.10.

Institutional Trading of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 599.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 520.5% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 143.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

