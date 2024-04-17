Zacks Research Weighs in on Carnival Co. & plc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

CCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $13.90 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,055,000 after acquiring an additional 559,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,642,000 after acquiring an additional 469,764 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after buying an additional 2,423,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after buying an additional 736,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 177.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,142,000 after buying an additional 5,201,843 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

