Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 54,080 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,080 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $28,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.33.

PRU stock opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.22 and a 1-year high of $118.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.87.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

