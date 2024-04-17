Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $29.73 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,338,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292,393 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Manulife Financial worth $29,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 478.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

MFC opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $25.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

