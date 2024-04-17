Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $36.55 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $36,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $142.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

