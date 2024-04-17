Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 478,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,010 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.29% of Pentair worth $34,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,287,364,000 after buying an additional 204,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,304,000 after buying an additional 1,526,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pentair by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after buying an additional 443,034 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Pentair by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,897,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,440,000 after buying an additional 131,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Pentair Stock Down 0.4 %

PNR stock opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

