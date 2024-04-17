Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,473 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $41,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $951.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $944.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $796.73. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $482.74 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $875.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.