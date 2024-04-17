Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 60,349 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,349 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $30,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after buying an additional 196,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,287,000 after buying an additional 61,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,340,205,000 after buying an additional 274,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,750,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,231,000 after buying an additional 232,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $378.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $403.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

