Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.00

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 50.20 ($0.62), with a volume of 26130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.68).

Zytronic Stock Down 8.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £5.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.28.

About Zytronic

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.

