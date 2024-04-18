1,347 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Acquired by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Atkore by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Atkore by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $6,912,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $1,503,112.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,124,751 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded up $3.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.26. The company had a trading volume of 28,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,698. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $194.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.19.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATKR. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATKR

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.