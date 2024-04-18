1,500 Shares in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

METC stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.60 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 11.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

METC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

