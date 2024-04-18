2,530 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSPN. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPN opened at $45.36 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.45.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- What’s Driving Tesla Lower Ahead of its Earnings?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.