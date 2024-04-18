888’s (888) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888 – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 130 ($1.62) target price on the stock.

Shares of 888 opened at GBX 78.64 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £353.19 million, a PE ratio of -605.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,188.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 0.69. 888 has a twelve month low of GBX 67.25 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 133.90 ($1.67).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

