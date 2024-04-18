888’s (888) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888 – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 130 ($1.62) target price on the stock.
888 Price Performance
Shares of 888 opened at GBX 78.64 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £353.19 million, a PE ratio of -605.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,188.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 0.69. 888 has a twelve month low of GBX 67.25 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 133.90 ($1.67).
888 Company Profile
