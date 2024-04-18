8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) CAO Suzy M. Seandel Sells 7,256 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 7,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $16,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at $624,640.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
8X8 Stock Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ EGHT opened at $2.23 on Thursday. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.
Institutional Trading of 8X8
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 8X8
About 8X8
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 8X8
- Stock Average Calculator
- These are the Top 4 Stocks for Buybacks in 2024
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Planet Labs Soars Fueled by AI Data Demand
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.