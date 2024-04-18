Acumen Capital Trims MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Target Price to C$65.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYFree Report) had its price objective cut by Acumen Capital from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$54.29.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$46.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.09. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$44.48 and a 52 week high of C$68.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$278.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 13.23%. As a group, analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.0429722 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

