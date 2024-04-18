ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 746,319 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 398,070 shares.The stock last traded at $13.86 and had previously closed at $12.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALXO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $806.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 628,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,202.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 628,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,202.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Lettmann acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,022.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 226.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 38.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

