Analysts Set THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Target Price at $104.00

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet cut THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 39.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THO opened at $98.52 on Friday. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

