Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Trading Up 4.2%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 254,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,004,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLT. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of ($0.67) million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $1,717,108.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,817,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,578,017.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $154,838.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,389.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $1,717,108.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,817,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,578,017.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,104 shares of company stock worth $2,469,181 in the last ninety days. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

