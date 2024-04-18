Archer Investment Corp Cuts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UJUN. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 93.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 646.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 127.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 5.5% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 177,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

UJUN opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

