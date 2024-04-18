Archer Investment Corp Invests $103,000 in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
Separately, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $2,242,000.
Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Stock Performance
OCTJ stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19.
