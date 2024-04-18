Archer Investment Corp Invests $103,000 in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Separately, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $2,242,000.

Get Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Stock Performance

OCTJ stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCTJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.