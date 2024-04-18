Archer Investment Corp Invests $198,000 in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 283,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 90,383 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 450.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,764,000 after buying an additional 665,370 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $6,225,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

SH opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $15.29.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

