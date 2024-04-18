Archer Investment Corp Purchases 697 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 253.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Realty Income by 13.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $51.27 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.45%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

