Archer Investment Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned about 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNOV. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 878.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,417,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863,772 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,023,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,415.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 217,512 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,811,000. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,454,000.

Shares of PNOV stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $772.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

