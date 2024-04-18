Archer Investment Corp Sells 273 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST stock opened at $50.34 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.27.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

