Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $100.69 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $100.69 million and $11.74 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00055268 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00019489 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

