Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,421 ($30.14) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,344.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,282.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 1,804.50 ($22.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,536 ($31.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,802.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.
