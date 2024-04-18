Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,421 ($30.14) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,344.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,282.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 1,804.50 ($22.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,536 ($31.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,802.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

