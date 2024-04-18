Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Down 5.5%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.55 and last traded at $69.15. 320,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,207,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.21.
Several research firms have weighed in on ALAB. Craig Hallum began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
