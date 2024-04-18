Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Down 5.5%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.55 and last traded at $69.15. 320,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,207,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ALAB. Craig Hallum began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

About Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.