Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Shares Up 8.2%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.72 and last traded at C$8.70. Approximately 904,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,221,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.04.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.12 to C$4.95 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.
Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$72.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$63.50 million. Aurora Cannabis had a net margin of 151.71% and a negative return on equity of 137.28%. On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
