Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 52129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.22.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.