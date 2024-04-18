Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of AVTR opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. Avantor has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,196,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,112,000 after buying an additional 47,904,427 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after buying an additional 18,711,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $156,455,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at $106,228,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 21.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,077,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,362,000 after buying an additional 4,948,951 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

