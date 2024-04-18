AXMIN (CVE:AXM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

AXMIN Inc. (CVE:AXM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

AXMIN Trading Up 50.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,770.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.51.

AXMIN Company Profile

AXMIN Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in central and West Africa. Its primary asset is the Passendro gold project located in the Central African Republic. AXMIN Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

