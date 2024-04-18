BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $34.22.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $62,106.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,442,000 after buying an additional 332,567 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,967,000 after buying an additional 306,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after acquiring an additional 252,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,895,000 after acquiring an additional 177,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

