Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the March 15th total of 61,800 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 0.1 %

Bel Fuse stock opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $886.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

