Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the March 15th total of 61,800 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Bel Fuse Stock Up 0.1 %
Bel Fuse stock opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $886.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.41.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.01% of the company’s stock.
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
