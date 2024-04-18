BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells $156,700.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $156,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Todd Berard sold 515 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $9,264.85.

On Monday, March 11th, Todd Berard sold 401 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $6,985.42.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Todd Berard sold 111 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $1,925.85.

On Friday, January 19th, Todd Berard sold 1,232 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $20,648.32.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BLFS opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 374.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

