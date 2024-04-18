Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 10.5% Lower This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,236.96 billion and approximately $1.98 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $62,833.86 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.35 or 0.00759652 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00038864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00104987 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,686,262 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

