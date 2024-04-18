Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 10.5% Lower This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,236.96 billion and approximately $1.98 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $62,833.86 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.35 or 0.00759652 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00038864 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00104987 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,686,262 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
