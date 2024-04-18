BlackFinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.50

BlackFinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96.50 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.17), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.17).
BlackFinch Spring VCT Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.37.
BlackFinch Spring VCT Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
BlackFinch Spring VCT Company Profile
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
