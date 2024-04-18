Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) Director Sells C$30,390.00 in Stock

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) Director Brompton Corp. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total transaction of C$30,390.00.

Brompton Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brompton Split Banc alerts:

On Wednesday, April 10th, Brompton Corp. sold 5,000 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total transaction of C$50,650.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Brompton Corp. sold 12,500 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$127,500.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Brompton Corp. sold 900 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.95, for a total transaction of C$8,955.00.

Brompton Split Banc Stock Performance

SBC stock remained flat at C$8.80 during midday trading on Thursday. 6,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,776. Brompton Split Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.97 and a twelve month high of C$10.81. The company has a market cap of C$190.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.58.

About Brompton Split Banc

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Split Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Split Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.