Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,157.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,951,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 413.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,278,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,832 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,894,000 after buying an additional 1,678,140 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,118,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,468,000 after buying an additional 1,565,246 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,876,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,482 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

