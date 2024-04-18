Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $237.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $226.00 to $237.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.90% from the stock’s previous close.

BLDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR stock traded up $5.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.30. 449,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,799. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 16.1% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.