Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 2,005 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 240.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $154.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $248.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.15.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

