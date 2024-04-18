Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,195,000 after buying an additional 142,632,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,846,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,946,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,777,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,945,000 after acquiring an additional 227,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,238,000 after acquiring an additional 209,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $45.76 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

