Capital’s (CAPD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.62) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Capital Stock Up 1.0 %
LON CAPD opened at GBX 94.97 ($1.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.90. Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 74 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 103.50 ($1.29). The stock has a market cap of £183.95 million, a PE ratio of 633.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.
About Capital
