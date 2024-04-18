Capital’s (CAPD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.62) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

LON CAPD opened at GBX 94.97 ($1.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.90. Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 74 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 103.50 ($1.29). The stock has a market cap of £183.95 million, a PE ratio of 633.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Capital alerts:

About Capital

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.