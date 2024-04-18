CapWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $54.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,921. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.