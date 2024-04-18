Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $9.55 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $9.55 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.87.

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of TAST stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $545.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 2.50. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $470.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.41 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 1.80%. Research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

