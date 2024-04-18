Casper Market Capitalization Achieves $359.91 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $359.91 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,537,102,328 coins and its circulating supply is 11,946,242,329 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,536,477,778 with 11,945,647,214 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03010975 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $8,168,387.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.